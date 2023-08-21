Matters of the State: Pipelines vs. property rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we preview Tuesday’s debate over property rights and CO2 pipelines in South Dakota.

Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) and Navigator CO2 Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson will meet for a one-hour debate. Rapid City attorney Sarah Frankenstein will serve as the moderator.

The debate, sponsored by The Dakota Scout, is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dacotah Bank Center in Brookings.

We sat down with Hansen and Burns-Thompson ahead of the debate to discuss some of the major talking points and concerns that have been raised from two proposed CO2 pipelines in South Dakota.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

