No injuries reported after Sioux Falls structure fire

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the 6600 block of West 57th Street to find smoke coming from a garage.

Crews arrived around 7 a.m. and began working to extinguish the fire and search for occupants in the home. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire.

Within 15 minutes of arriving, crews were able to bring the fire under control.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation, and the Sioux Falls Police Department announced that 57th Street from Sertoma Avenue to Anna Lane would be closed for a few hours Monday morning for the investigation.

