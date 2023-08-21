Record crowd watch SDSU and Augustana on the pitch

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State produced a strong result in front of its largest crowd ever at Fishback Soccer Park on Saturday as the Jackrabbits defeated Augustana, 6-0, in a non-conference match.

The Jackrabbits were on the offensive early. Jadenn Carrillo scored her second goal of the season on an assist by Lauren Eckerle to put SDSU ahead, 1-0, in the 14th minute. Maya Hansen notched her second tally of the year in the 26th minute on a deep pass from Kaycee Manding to make it 2-0, which the score remained until the halftime break.

SDSU broke the game open in the second half.

Hansen found the back of the net for the second time in the 58th minute on a dish from Laney Murdzek to propel the Jacks to a 3-0 edge. Hansen then got into the assist column herself as she connected with Katherine Jones who blasted a shot from outside the box into the goal in the 65th minute.

The Jacks weren’t finished as they scored two more goals in the final 20 minutes of action. Jenna Hallen registered her second goal of the season in the 73rd minute on assists by Avery Murdzek and Avery LeBlanc. Sophia Hoffmann then knocked in the first goal of her college career, while Shelby Hopeau completed the first assist of her college tenure, to close out the scoring at 6-0 in the 87th minute.

SDSU’s Emma Knack and Jocelyn Tanner split duties at goalkeeper. Each recorded a save in the first and second halves, respectively.

“I thought we were really good in spurts,” South Dakota State head coach Brock Thompson said. “I thought there were some lapses that you expect this time of year, but I thought when we were able to have sustained pressure in the final third and win the ball back right away after it didn’t work out, we were really good at the second attack.

“Overall, we had some good performances by a number of players for sure.”

The victory came in front of 505 spectators at Fishback Soccer Park on Saturday. That mark set a new program record at the facility for the Jackrabbits. SDSU’s previous attendance record was 474 set on Aug. 29, 2010, in a match against Drake.

“Obviously, it was great to have family, friends and the students all here, it was a great atmosphere tonight,” Thompson said. “My message to them would be ‘let’s do it again next Sunday.’”

Notes

SDSU as a team combined for seven assists which tied for the sixth most ever in a game.

The six goals scored were the most in a contest since Sept. 12, 2021, in a 6-0 victory over

Morningside in Brookings. SDSU topped Idaho State by the same score that season as well.

A total of 19 points were accumulated by the Jackrabbits on Saturday. That point output, which topped the 13 set on Thursday, is the most by an SDSU squad since the victory over Morningside in the fall of 2021 that saw the Jacks total 20.

The Jackrabbits improved to 2-0 overall on the season. Saturday’s match served as an exhibition for the Vikings.

Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road for one match and returns home for another next week. The Jackrabbits face Drake in Des Moines on Thursday. SDSU comes back to Brookings to host Iowa State on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. at Fishback Soccer Park.

