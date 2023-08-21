Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Record crowd watch SDSU and Augustana on the pitch

505 people watch Jackrabbits defeat Vikings 6-0
Jackrabbits win 6-0
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State produced a strong result in front of its largest crowd ever at Fishback Soccer Park on Saturday as the Jackrabbits defeated Augustana, 6-0, in a non-conference match.

The Jackrabbits were on the offensive early. Jadenn Carrillo scored her second goal of the season on an assist by Lauren Eckerle to put SDSU ahead, 1-0, in the 14th minute. Maya Hansen notched her second tally of the year in the 26th minute on a deep pass from Kaycee Manding to make it 2-0, which the score remained until the halftime break.

SDSU broke the game open in the second half.

Hansen found the back of the net for the second time in the 58th minute on a dish from Laney Murdzek to propel the Jacks to a 3-0 edge. Hansen then got into the assist column herself as she connected with Katherine Jones who blasted a shot from outside the box into the goal in the 65th minute.

The Jacks weren’t finished as they scored two more goals in the final 20 minutes of action. Jenna Hallen registered her second goal of the season in the 73rd minute on assists by Avery Murdzek and Avery LeBlanc. Sophia Hoffmann then knocked in the first goal of her college career, while Shelby Hopeau completed the first assist of her college tenure, to close out the scoring at 6-0 in the 87th minute.

SDSU’s Emma Knack and Jocelyn Tanner split duties at goalkeeper. Each recorded a save in the first and second halves, respectively.

“I thought we were really good in spurts,” South Dakota State head coach Brock Thompson said. “I thought there were some lapses that you expect this time of year, but I thought when we were able to have sustained pressure in the final third and win the ball back right away after it didn’t work out, we were really good at the second attack.

“Overall, we had some good performances by a number of players for sure.”

The victory came in front of 505 spectators at Fishback Soccer Park on Saturday. That mark set a new program record at the facility for the Jackrabbits. SDSU’s previous attendance record was 474 set on Aug. 29, 2010, in a match against Drake.

“Obviously, it was great to have family, friends and the students all here, it was a great atmosphere tonight,” Thompson said. “My message to them would be ‘let’s do it again next Sunday.’”

Notes

  • SDSU as a team combined for seven assists which tied for the sixth most ever in a game.
  • The six goals scored were the most in a contest since Sept. 12, 2021, in a 6-0 victory over
  • Morningside in Brookings. SDSU topped Idaho State by the same score that season as well.
  • A total of 19 points were accumulated by the Jackrabbits on Saturday. That point output, which topped the 13 set on Thursday, is the most by an SDSU squad since the victory over Morningside in the fall of 2021 that saw the Jacks total 20.
  • The Jackrabbits improved to 2-0 overall on the season. Saturday’s match served as an exhibition for the Vikings.

Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road for one match and returns home for another next week. The Jackrabbits face Drake in Des Moines on Thursday. SDSU comes back to Brookings to host Iowa State on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. at Fishback Soccer Park.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
Great Outdoor Store in Sioux Falls closed Saturday
Great Outdoor Store in Sioux Falls closed Saturday
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Sliders are South Dakota’s first team to go to the Gay Softball World Series in...
Sioux Falls team first from SD to play in Gay Softball World Series
Xcel Energy shared some tips with customers on how to save money and stay cool during the...
Xcel Energy provides tips to keep energy costs low during heat wave

Latest News

Chester Fliers celebrate a touchdown during their win over Garretson
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 0 (8-20-23)
The Canaries mob Trevor Achenbach after his walkoff single to defeat Sioux City 6-5
Canaries walkoff Sioux City to take series
SDSU defensive line practice
Jacks bank on depth in rotation to reload on defensive line
Tanner Koster celebrates his win at I-90 Speedway
Hot night leads to hotly contest night of racing at I-90 Speedway