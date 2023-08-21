Tri-Valley School District opens new elementary school in Crooks

CROOKS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like many school districts in the region, Tri-Valley is accommodating population growth by opening a new school. This time, with a new elementary school in Crooks.

It’s been a long time coming for the Tri-Valley School District to get to this point.

“This has been due in Tri-Valley for quite some time,” said Tri-Valley School District Superintendent Mike Lodmel. “We’ve experienced growth and we know we’re going to continue to grow.”

The total student enrollment in the district has increased from 830 in 2011 to 953 in 2022. The anticipated total student enrollment for this school year is once again sitting at just over 950 students, with more than a third enrolled in grades K-4. Formerly, the students were all in one K-12 building. It became clear that the building was too crowded for both teachers and students.

The Crooks elementary school project was done in two phases. In the first phase, they took capital outlay certificates. The second phase was the district approval of a $52 million bond that helped fund completing the 1st through 4th grade portion of the building and the majority of the funds were put towards construction on the new high school building set to open in the Fall of 2025. They faced many logistical challenges entering a school year in a situation they have never seen before.

”[There was] a lot of conversations and a lot of planning through this whole process, all the way from deciding who goes to what school, whether you’re in Colton or Crooks, so we had to take a look at our boundaries,” explained Lodmel. “Interdistrict open enrollment was called. Truthfully, bussing was a huge discussion, how that all works because we’re one of the larger bussing districts, I believe, in the state.”

They also faced logistical challenges with construction costs and the timeline.

“COVID really impacted our building,” said Lodmel. “As far as our budget and what we were able to do, if you try to build a house you know that the quotes you got four or five years ago were not the building costs today. That has been stressful or challenging at times, but I think our school board really used some common sense approaches and we’ve gotten the best bang for our buck for our kids, staff, and patrons.”

On Thursday morning, school was officially in session. Lodmel said that parents and students are loving the new school. From the gym, to the unique breakout spaces, to the cafeteria, the school is tailored to the needs of the district.

”It really sets us up for the growth that we’re experiencing and we know we’re going to experience in the future,” said Lodmel. “I’ve made this comment to a few different patrons that there’s almost a sense of calmness. There are stresses with opening any new building, but when you come into this building we have room, which we haven’t had before. Also at our existing Colton site, we took around 250 people, students and staff, out of that building. Even just within the first couple of days of school, it’s very noticeable. When you’re walking the hallways, you have room to walk the hallways and you have extra classrooms now.”

For Superintendent Lodmel, the sign of progress is a rewarding thing to be part of. Thursday was only the beginning of generations using the new space.

“It really hit me probably last Thursday when I said we actually start to finish have been able to open a brand new building,” Lodmel described. “When you see kids coming in, I’m very proud of that. I really am. Not so much as from personal accolades, but from moving our district in the right direction.”

The playground and the library are the only two areas of the new school that are not yet complete. The playground is expected to be complete within the next few days and the new shelves of the library are expected to be built within the next two weeks.

