Two men charged with robbery, assault after hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After hitting another vehicle on Friday evening, two men from northeastern South Dakota were arrested for robbery and multiple counts of aggravated assault in Sioux Falls.

Brady Cloud, 31, of Sisseton was driving north on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls around 8 p.m. on Friday with Jordan Cloud, 33, of Veblen in the passenger seat. The two were reportedly following another vehicle, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department, and conversations between the two vehicles were exchanged at stoplights.

While stopped at 18th Street and Kiwanis, Jordan Cloud exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver of the other vehicle, took his phone and left with Brady Cloud.

Shortly afterward on 12th Street and Duluth Avenue, the two Cloud men started a fight with another man and punched and kicked him. After almost hitting a woman with their vehicle, the two fled. These incidents were also reported to the SFPD.

Officers saw the vehicle shortly after and attempted to stop it around 8:20 p.m. near 10th Street and Euclid Avenue. Cloud did not stop, continued through an intersection, hit another vehicle driving near 8th Street and Euclid, and then continued while moving slowly.

Brady Cloud, the driver of the vehicle, jumped out of the car and took off running. Jordan Cloud, the passenger, stayed in the vehicle until it rolled into a curb and stopped and was then arrested.

Brady Cloud was found in the backyard of a house on the 200 block of N. Euclid Avenue, within a few blocks of the hit-and-run, and was arrested.

A gun was found on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Brady Cloud was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated eluding, driving with a revoked license, hit-and-run, and other smaller charges.

Jordan Cloud was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, a parole violation, and other smaller charges

No serious injuries to anyone involved were reported.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.