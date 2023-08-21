USF students return to campus for new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer vacation has come to an end for college students across the state, including in Sioux Falls.

The University of Sioux Falls welcomed students back on Monday, with classes beginning Tuesday. New students began arriving on campus over the weekend, with returning students arriving Monday.

The staff at USF said over the next few days, they’re doing what they can to ensure the semester starts off on a positive note.

“We’ve got programming every night this week. For example, tonight we have a silent disco, which is always fun. If you want to see 150-odd students with headphones on dancing around without hearing anything, then come on down we will show you,” said Director of Student Life and Housing Andrew Porteous.

Over the weekend, students also took part in several activities, including a food drive for Cougar Cupboard food pantry, which helps address food insecurity on campus.

Classes for students at South Dakota State University, the University of South Dakota, Northern State University and Dakota State University began Monday. Augustana University will begin classes for the fall semester on August 30th.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.