Watch Live: Governor Noem discusses border security in Texas

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem(State of South Dakota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem is one of five governors in Eagle Pass, Texas, today discussing the security of the United States-Mexico border.

On Monday, Governor Kristi Noem participated in a press conference with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. The press conference will focus on their joint efforts under Texas’ Operation Lone Star to respond to current border policies.

The governors will also be joined by the Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

In June, Noem announced that she would be deploying at least 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border in response to a request from Abbott.

Watch the press conference live here.

WATCH: Governor Abbott To Hold Border Security Press Conference With Fellow Governors In Eagle Pass

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on their joint efforts under Texas' Operation Lone Star to respond to President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies.

Posted by Office of the Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday, August 20, 2023

UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
Great Outdoor Store in Sioux Falls closed Saturday
