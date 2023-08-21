Watch Live: Governor Noem discusses border security in Texas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem is one of five governors in Eagle Pass, Texas, today discussing the security of the United States-Mexico border.

On Monday, Governor Kristi Noem participated in a press conference with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. The press conference will focus on their joint efforts under Texas’ Operation Lone Star to respond to current border policies.

The governors will also be joined by the Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

In June, Noem announced that she would be deploying at least 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border in response to a request from Abbott.

