‘Wheels Thru Time’ raises funds for retirement community gazebo

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Orchard Hills Retirement Community held the second annual Wheels Thru Time car show on Sunday.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the car show was open to the public with free admission and entries. Food was available to purchase, including pork sandwiches, smoked brisket, and more.

Last year, the event was able to raise enough money to buy a golf cart to transport residents around the facility.

This year, Orchard Hills staff hope to raise enough funds for a new gazebo to be installed.

”The golf cart that we raised money for last year is out here we have one of our staff members bringing them down so that they can see all these cars, reminisce, and remember all the times from when they were younger,” said Orchard Hills administrative assistant Danielle Myre.

Wheels Thru Time features tractors and restored campers as well as cars.

