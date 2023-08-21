Avera Medical Minute
Woman killed in Roberts County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman driving a utility vehicle near Sisseton was struck when another driver tried to pass her.

On Saturday at 11:16 a.m., a 37-year-old female was driving a John Deere Gator north on Whipple Road 15 miles south of Sisseton when she put her blinker on to turn left onto an approach.

A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling behind the Gator and attempted to pass it. The Equinox struck the driver’s side of the Gator as it was turning.

The driver of the Gator was taken to Coteau des Prairies hospital.  She passed away due to injuries from the crash on Sunday evening. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Equinox received minor injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and all information released so far is preliminary. The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

Driver charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer