Avera Medical Minute: EMS Coordination Saves Man From Cardiac Arrest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - When it comes to emergencies, minutes can make all the difference between a good outcome or a life-changing result.

An Iowa family’s close call is a reminder of how important connected emergency services are in the rural Midwest.

Troy Vollink was at home when he went into cardiac arrest. Within minutes, the Hull Ambulance Service arrived and began CPR.

EMTs were able to regain a pulse and Vollink was transferred to a hospital.

Across the Midwest, communities rely on volunteers to help staff their emergency response units.

The Hull Ambulance Service is just one of those in dire need of volunteers.

If you have an interest in learning how you can help and more information on cardiac care can be found at Avera.org/MedicalMinute

