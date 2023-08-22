Avera Medical Minute
Canaries continue rolling with shutout victory at Winnipeg

2-0 win is SIoux Falls’ 13th victory in their last 15 games
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINNIPEG, MB (Dakota News Now) - Akeem Bostick threw seven shutout innings and Spencer Sarringar went 3-4 with an RBI to help the Canaries top Winnipeg 2-0 Monday night at Shaw Park.

Darnell Sweeney doubled to begin the second inning and scored on a two-out single from Sarringar.

Sweeney crossed home plate again in the ninth inning, this time on a double by Hunter Clanin and that was more than enough run support for a trio of Sioux Falls pitchers.

Bostick, Christian Johnson and Charlie Hasty combined to limit the Goldeyes to five hits as the Birds blanked a divisional opponent for the second time in four days.

The victory moves the Canaries to 45-43 overall and within one game of second place in the West Division. The Birds will try for a third consecutive win when the two teams meet again Tuesday at 6:30pm.

