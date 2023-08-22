Avera Medical Minute
Canaries go from last place to playoff contender with torrid August

Improved pitching and consistent belief in their clubhouse helps Birds rip off wins in 12 of their last 14 games
Sioux Falls has won 12 of 14
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On August 4th the Sioux Falls Canaries were nine games under.500 and appeared destined for their 12th losing season out of their last 13.

Instead they went on to win 12 of 14 and are poised to make the playoffs for the first time in a 100 game season since 2010.

Sioux Falls currently sits third in the American Association’s Western Division. The top four teams make the playoffs and the Canaries currently hold a two and a half game lead over fifth place Fargo/Moorhead.

That’s who the Birds turnaround started against. Back on August 6th they swept a doubleheader in Fargo that kicked off an eight game win streak.

Over the last two weeks the Birds lineup has been on fire, averaging about seven runs per game. Yet it’s been the pitching staff, at one point on pace to give up more than 800 runs this season, that has settled in, allowing four runs a game with two shutouts.

Cutting through the numbers the Canaries say they’ve always been confident in their group and now they’re just getting some breaks to go along with their talent.

