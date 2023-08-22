Dangerously Hot and Humid Again Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have First Alert Weather Days declared for most of the region through Wednesday night. There will also be Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect through Wednesday night. Feels-like temperatures will be around 110° to 115° across parts of the region during this time. Make sure to take proper precautions for the heat this week and try to limit outdoor activity if possible! Also make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping an eye on your pets!

Highs through the first half of the week will be in the upper 90s and low 100s for most of the region. By Thursday, we’ll start to see some “cooler” weather roll in with highs falling into the low to mid 90s. Friday is looking a lot nicer with high temperatures dropping into the mid 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this week and will be staying dry.

By the weekend, some not-as-hot temperatures will be in place. Upper 70s and low 80s will be around for Saturday with upper 80s returning Sunday. Next week, we’ll see high temperatures creep back into the low 90s and we should be staying dry.

