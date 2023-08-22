Dell Rapids woman named Disabled American Veteran of the Year

RURAL DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Chickens and rooster crow and strut. Horses and a donkey graze. Children pet and chat with llamas, emus, and pigs. It’s a scene straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting, and the real-life Old McDonald’s farm.

This petting zoo on Willow Meadows Farm just outside Dell Rapids is the environment where Kim Hubers feels most at home.

That’s because the stay-at-home mother of four is home. The zoo is hers, but for a few weeks in autumn, it’s also her business on Saturdays and Sundays, when her family opens it to the public.

“It brings out joy in people,” Hubers said. “You’ll see adults that let go and act like kids. Most adults, we grow out of that and we forget to enjoy, and have joy and play. It brings kids out of their shell.”

This includes autistic kids who hesitate to talk to anyone, until their eyes light up when they connect with an animal.

For Hubers personally, pets and farm animals were the therapy that helped her through a rough childhood of a parental alcoholism, violence, and her mother’s struggles with cancer.

And over the last eight years, her four-legged farm friends have helped her cope with the post-traumatic stress disorder suffered from nightmares and injuries she endured during her year in the Iraq war two decades ago.

”They give me a reason to get up every morning, outside of my kids,” Hubers said. “They gave me a purpose. They gave me something to give back to. They gave me love back. It’s very therapeutic, whether you need therapy or not. They have done a lot to help me, to help me when I’m having a down day and to help me when I don’t know what direction I’m headed.”

Spend five minutes with Hubers, her four children, and her 100 creatures — outside in the petting zoo, plus plenty of dogs, cats, and reptiles inside — and you’d never guess she is battered head to toe from war injuries and suffered from a traumatic brain injury and PTSD that causes her to shake and cry at the sight of an airplane show or the sound of fireworks.

The invisibleness of her plight is exactly why Hubers had to battle with Veterans Administration for seven years to receive disability benefits for herself, and why she has spent the next five years fighting for other vets’ rights, particularly young Gulf War veterans like her.

Hubers is the commander for the Sioux Falls area chapter of Disabled American Veterans. She has tirelessly fundraised, donated her own trucks and farm equipment for DAV floats and displays at local parades, and opened her petting zoo to other veterans for their own animal therapy.

These are some of the reasons the DAV honored Hubers with the National Commanders Award as the 2023 Disabled Veteran of the Year. She accepted the award on Aug. 5 at the DAV National Convention in Atlantic City, N.J.

“I don’t know if I’m processing it well,” Hubers said. “I don’t really like being in the limelight, but if I have something to stand behind, then I feel OK about it. There’s probably a million other veterans they could have chosen.

“They told me the reason they picked me is that they knew that several things in my story would connect to a lot of different people. And when I received my reward in New Jersey, there were dozens and dozens of veterans that came up and talked to me and shared their story.”

Hubers’ own military story started when the Armstrong, Iowa, native enrolled in both ROTC and the South Dakota Army National Guard while she was a student at South Dakota State University in Brookings.

“When people ask me ‘what was it like to be in the military,’ I talk about Iraq and say ‘everything that’s good in my life came out of my service, and everything bad or a challenge in my life came out of my service.”

In 2003, Hubers was deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, where she met her future husband Clinton. Together they saw the literal beginning of the war, when the border was being crossed.

“When we drove through that first time, the oil wells were on fire,” Hubers said. “There were babies on the side of the road, begging us for food and water. Heart-wrenching. Heart-wrenching. Scary. Awful.”

Hubers drove a heavy palletized load system truck for up to 18 hours a day — from before sunrise until after dusk. A particularly dark episode came when a boy riding a bicycle was run over by a truck in Hubers’ convoy while he was trying to weave through it. Hubers had been “holding off half of the town on a bridge by ourselves” with one other soldier, a Marine.

“When I got back to our trucks, they had taken the boy in an ambulance, but me and another Sergeant had to help clean the rest of the road off.”

That sort of incident continues to haunt Hubers in motherhood. She didn’t let her oldest children drive their bicycles into town until the were ages 17 and 13, “and I was terrified the whole time.”

The physical toll Hubers’ body took was also severely stifling. Back then, the driver’s seat of her off-road vehicle were not bolted to the floor. The spring underneath the seat would “bottom out.” As the truck jumped through sand dunes, Hubers’ helmet-protected head would hit the ceiling, slamming her back into her seat. That pounding lasted 18 hours a day for a year.

According to the DAV website, Hubers has arthritis and bursitis throughout her joints, eight screws in her shoulders, crippling back pain, decreased function in six cranial nerves, including the vagus nerve, which affects digestion, heart rate and the immune system.

Plus, “there was a lot of neurological stuff,” Hubers said. “A lot of migranes and weird neurological things started happening to me. There’s a lot of toxic exposure stuff that I deal with on a daily basis, and I’ll have it for the rest of my life.”

Her injuries not only led to the Army cutting off her ROTC scholarship, it forced her into retirement from a passion that she was hoping to turn into her life’s work. She badly wanted to serve in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, but was not allowed.

And yet, because she never looked, acted, or behaved like a disabled veteran, she could not prove to the VA that her injuries came from her service, and she didn’t receive any VA benefits for seven years.

”I’ve been told, ‘you’re too young to have these problems,’” Hubers said. “I’ve been told ‘you’re too weak, you need to exercise more,’ and then it turned out I needed double knee surgery.”

A pediatrist even accused Hubers of lying about her medical issues just so she could receive pain killers, only to find out six weeks later that both her ankles and feet had collapsed, and that she had bone lesions and a foot fracture.

“I had taken all four of my little kids in there four times to see him before he would listen to me,” Hubers said. “(Gulf War veterans) have a lot of unexplained, odd things that we deal with that are invisible and hard to pinpoint. So, a lot of veterans from this new era go far and beyond and really struggle to get the medical community to listen to us, to acknowledge us, and to actually keep trying to answer for us.”

Not receiving disability benefits means Hubers and her husband scuffled to stay financially afloat. She wanted to pass her love of animals on to her kids, but could not afford to take them to agritourism spots like the very one they now have on their property.

Hubers became desperate but still determined. Instead of giving up her fight, researched ways to find medical experts to examine her further. She begged her physician to call and set up an appointment for her at one of the three VA’s War Related Illness and Study Centers in the country. The facility eventually in New Jersey flew her in for examination.

“I had a team of six doctors that worked with only me for a week, and they were objectively able to identify 125 different medical issues,” Hubers said.

That’s the most they had ever seen. Hubers used that diagnosis to fill out Department of the Army work compensation forms called “line of duty determinations.”

A full decade after her service in Iraq was complete, she had all but one document approved and started receiving benefits. The Veterans Administration is still denying her one of her proposed compensations.

Her road to volunteering for veterans started with her road to recovery from all the physical and psychological bludgeoning from both her days in combat and being separated from her fellow soldiers, which she compares to “losing my family overnight.” Hubers didn’t know how to deal with that loss and didn’t even put her retirement certificate in a frame for seven years because she could not handle the pain of the reminder she could no longer serve.

But then, she met service officer who encouraged her to come to a local DAV meeting, “and I felt like I got my family back,” Hubers said. “I felt like I had support back. I felt like I had a place where I belonged — a place where I could serve others again, because most of us who join the military, we want to serve others.”

Hubers decided to take the experience of her hard-earned victory with the VA and fight for benefits for other veterans — particularly ones like her who have “invisible” maladies, and particularly Gulf War vets. She joined the DAV five years ago, and was named commander — the highest rank in the local chapter — last year.

“Kim Hubers — man, this woman’s amazing,” said Hubers’ friend Heather Kettelson, who has helped Hubers raise funds for the DAV. “She stands true to who she is and she just loves people. She has a heart that’s bigger than anyone that I’ve ever met.

”She is a champion. She is a warrior. She has gone through so many different things, and yet she shows up every single day for her family.”

Hubers found out about her National Commanders Award via a phone call from the National Commander himself while in Jamaica on a family vacation, during which she and Clinton renewed their wedding vows.

”Veteran suicide, veterans having mental health issues — that’s incredibly significant,” Hubers said. “Making that connection, feeling like you’re not alone, feeling like there’s somebody else that’s going through or has been through it — that saves lives.”

And so, Hubers’ has a message to any vet facing financial, medical, and mental health issues — especially those who are homeless.

“You’re not alone,” Hubers said. “None of us do anything alone. That’s not the military way. We’re here for each other. We support each other. If you’re struggling, somebody else is going through the same thing, or has. Reach out. Not only are you going to be helping yourself, but you are going to be helping somebody else to do what matters to them. If you go to another service member, they’re going to be nothing but fulfilled in helping you.

“We have a network of veterans here who knows somebody who knows somebody that can connect you to whatever it is that you need, and you don’t have to be alone. Veterans never have to be alone.”

Hubers will open her farm petting zoo to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Sept. 30 and finishing on Oct. 22. More information can be found on the Willow Meadows Farm website.

Admission is $5 for both adults and kids, but those age 3 and under are allowed in for free.

“If you’re willing to bring a three-year-old to be outdoors, you deserve to get in free,” Hubers said. “When my kids were young, we had a hard time doing things. We couldn’t go to some of the agritourism places because it was expensive and we didn’t have the money to do it. So, one of things with our farm we’ve made a priority is for it to be affordable for all families, and everybody is welcome.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.