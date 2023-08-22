Extreme heat & humidity causing false alarms in Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When thinking about the heat, false alarms may not be the first thing to come to mind.

However, this has been the case for some towns in Lincoln Country that have had sirens go off in recent days.

Officials say the extreme heat and humidity could be causing the alarms to go off in the area.

Tornado sirens could be heard throughout Canton at 4:00 this morning causing many to wonder about the cause.

While many might be concerned, Harold Timmerman, Lincoln County Management Director, says it is not intentional or something to worry about.

“There’s nothing we can really do to keep it from happening, we just try to shut them down as soon as we possibly can,” said Harold Timmerman, Lincoln County Management Director.

Discussing the towns that have been impacted.

“One in Lennox went off during the night and again this morning, one in Canton here went off at 4:00 in the morning and then at 7:45 again,” said Timmerman.

With false sirens also going off in Marion, and Turner County, Timmerman explained why this is happening.

“Our dispatch center controls all the sirens from the dispatch center here. When the air is heavy and thick like it is now the radio waves do not travel like they normally do, and we get what is called skip,” said Timmerman.

Because the sirens are unbale to be prevented, Timmerman says it is important to get the word out.

“It’s more of an aggravation and I think they’ve gotten used to it now, there’s been Facebook posts, and emails sent out to every letting them know about this happening and why it’s happening,” said Timmerman.

He shared what the public can do in response.

“I’d ask everybody to be weather aware no matter what and knowing these sirens could go off inadvertently if they have that knowledge, they can understand what is happening,” said Timmerman.

Timmerman says it will be important to reference additional warning devices during this time.

