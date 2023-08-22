Avera Medical Minute
Fire found in meat cooler at Vermillion Walmart

Electric fire started in Vermillion Walmart
Electric fire started in Vermillion Walmart
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Employees of the Walmart say they found the fire in the meat cooler and deployed a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived.

Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan stated that at 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday, units were dispatched to a report of a fire inside the Walmart building at 1207 Princeton St. in Vermillion.

Upon arrival on the scene, the commanding officer reported nothing showing from the outside of the building, and the evacuation of occupants was in progress.

Mutual aid was requested from Gayville, Elk Point, and Yankton fire departments; however, that request was canceled after the commanding officer had assessed the scene.

Walmart employees reported that the fire began in the meat cooler, and an employee had deployed a fire extinguisher. Fire personnel entered the building and found light smoke. The meat cooler had sustained fire and heat damage.

The overhaul was completed and the area was ventilated. No citizens or first responders were injured during the incident. Units remained on the scene for one hour. The fire was determined as accidental and electrical in nature.

