Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

UPDATE: Flandreau Public School evacuated for bomb threat

An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau...
An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau Public School students have been evacuated.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a bomb threat from a male caller is the cause behind the school’s evacuation Tuesday morning.

UPDATE

According to the Moody County Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Office, they received a bomb threat from a male caller at 9:15 am on Tuesday.

Multiple agencies responded and helped clear the school.

PREVIOUSLY

On the second day of the school year, Flandreau students have been evacuated from their school.

An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau Public School students have been evacuated and bussed to the Tribal Community Center in Flandreau.

The alert stated that everyone was safe, but did not give a reason for the evacuation.

Parents were advised to pick their children up at the community center, but once the “all is clear” is given, students will be taken back to the school.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Flandreau School District includes four schools and has 720 students.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Two men charged with robbery, assault after hit-and-run
Driver charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer
As residents in Lahaina continue to feel impacts from devastating wildfires, residents in Sioux...
Lahaina couple recounts wildfire & discusses family support in South Dakota

Latest News

Heat could delay flights at Sioux Falls Airport
Heat could delay flights at Sioux Falls Airport
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
The Cookie Jar Eatery has opened at the CNA building on Reid Street in downtown Sioux Falls.
Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery opens in new location, expands menu
Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books of the month
Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books of the month