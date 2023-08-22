UPDATE: Flandreau Public School evacuated for bomb threat

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a bomb threat from a male caller is the cause behind the school’s evacuation Tuesday morning.

UPDATE

According to the Moody County Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Office, they received a bomb threat from a male caller at 9:15 am on Tuesday.

Multiple agencies responded and helped clear the school.

PREVIOUSLY

On the second day of the school year, Flandreau students have been evacuated from their school.

An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau Public School students have been evacuated and bussed to the Tribal Community Center in Flandreau.

The alert stated that everyone was safe, but did not give a reason for the evacuation.

Parents were advised to pick their children up at the community center, but once the “all is clear” is given, students will be taken back to the school.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Flandreau School District includes four schools and has 720 students.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.