Flandreau students evacuated for second time

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time on Tuesday, Flandreau Public School has been evacuated.

According to information from the school district, the school received a bomb threat and has been evacuated. This is the second time the school was evacuated on Tuesday.

All students are currently safe and all grades are at a park next to the city pool, where parents can pick them up.

All school activities for the evening are canceled.

This is a developing story.

