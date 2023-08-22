Flandreau students evacuated for second time
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time on Tuesday, Flandreau Public School has been evacuated.
According to information from the school district, the school received a bomb threat and has been evacuated. This is the second time the school was evacuated on Tuesday.
All students are currently safe and all grades are at a park next to the city pool, where parents can pick them up.
All school activities for the evening are canceled.
This is a developing story.
