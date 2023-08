SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport advised passengers on Tuesday that the high temperatures could impact their travel plans.

The heat could not only affect flights but also ground crews.

You can view flight departure schedules at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport here.

Please be patient with any flight delays in the next few days, as this heat can affect flights and ground crews. Keep cool and stay hydrated out there, Sioux Falls! Posted by Sioux Falls Regional Airport on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.