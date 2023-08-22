Jackrabbits hope Sydni Schetnan’s homecoming completes rebuilding puzzle

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two years at the University of Louisville, Sydni Schetnan is coming back to her home state looking to be perhaps the final piece to South Dakota State’s rebuilding volleyball puzzle.

In high school with the Washington Warriors the 6′5′' Schetnan was a force, racking up 224 kills, 59 blocks and 64 digs during her 2020 senior season. That along with averaging 16 points and nine rebounds per game on the hardwood gave her the opportunity to play volleyball and basketball at the University of Louisville.

She eventually settled into volleyball where she was a member of two Cardinal teams that made the Final Four. Sydni played sparingly as a redshirt freshman last year and opted to transfer to SDSU where her mom and aunt both played basketball and cousin, Ellie Benson, played volleyball.

Head coach Dan Georgalas raised the Jacks from six wins his first year to 19 and 18 the past two seasons with a postseason bid in the NIVC last year, and certainly thinks Schetnan could help take the program back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years.

The Jackrabbits open the season with three matches this weekend at the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament in Laramie, Wyoming starting on Friday morning at 11 AM against Green Bay.

