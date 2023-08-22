Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery opens in new location, expands menu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An iconic Sioux Falls business is open once again in a new location.

The Cookie Jar Eatery has opened at the CNA building on Reid Street in downtown Sioux Falls.

Glen and Elaine Koch were ready to leave the corporate world 21 years ago. That’s when Elaine saw an advertisement about a business for sale.

“For a little cookie business for sale, and the lady said, ‘You know I like to bake so why don’t we look into it?’ We did,” said Glen.

The key to their success for the last 20 years is making everything from scratch.

“Custom cakes, cookies. The bread dough is made here from recipes that we either come up with ourselves or family recipes,” said Glen.

Now that they’ve opened in their new location, they’re expanding with daily breakfast items. On Saturdays, they add more to the menu by serving breakfast all day.

“On Saturdays, we add a breakfast pizza. They also have a toasted egg, sausage and cheese sandwich, topped with sausage gravy,” said Glen.

Whether you stop in for a coffee, soup and sandwich, breakfast or one of their tempting treats, you’ll get a warm smile behind the county. At the mom-and-pop restaurant, Glen and Elaine put a little bit of love in everything they make.

“I actually feel really good. I’ve always liked to be around people and make people happy and good food and cookies. I mean what makes people more happier than cookies?” said Glen.

