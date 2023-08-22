Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two teenagers walked away with only minor injuries after colliding with a train near Canton.

At 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a 2016 white Buick Encore was southbound on 479th Ave just north of US Hwy 18. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was a female teenager and the passenger was a male teenager.

The Buick failed to yield to a train that was heading northwest. The front of the Buick collided with the front of the locomotive. The collision caused the Buick to roll into the ditch.

First responders were able to safely get the two occupants out of the vehicle shortly after arriving at the scene. The two only sustained minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failing to stop at a railroad crossing.

