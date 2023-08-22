Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash

Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two teenagers walked away with only minor injuries after colliding with a train near Canton.

At 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a 2016 white Buick Encore was southbound on 479th Ave just north of US Hwy 18. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was a female teenager and the passenger was a male teenager.

The Buick failed to yield to a train that was heading northwest. The front of the Buick collided with the front of the locomotive. The collision caused the Buick to roll into the ditch.

First responders were able to safely get the two occupants out of the vehicle shortly after arriving at the scene. The two only sustained minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failing to stop at a railroad crossing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Two men charged with robbery, assault after hit-and-run
Driver charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer
As residents in Lahaina continue to feel impacts from devastating wildfires, residents in Sioux...
Lahaina couple recounts wildfire & discusses family support in South Dakota

Latest News

Heat could delay flights at Sioux Falls Airport
Heat could delay flights at Sioux Falls Airport
An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau...
UPDATE: Flandreau Public School evacuated for bomb threat
The Cookie Jar Eatery has opened at the CNA building on Reid Street in downtown Sioux Falls.
Monday Munchies: Cookie Jar Eatery opens in new location, expands menu
Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books of the month
Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books of the month