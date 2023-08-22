Phone scam impersonates Sioux Falls police officers
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, numerous scam calls have been made in recent days where the caller impersonates an officer.
The SFPD says that in these calls, the scammer threatens to arrest people for warrants, missing jury duty or unpaid fines. This is how scammers convince people to send money, gift cards or cyber currency.
SFPD urges the public to verify that these types of calls are legitimate by calling the police department to speak with the officer that is claiming to be making the call or to make sure the information is correct.
Law enforcement does not accept any payment through gift cards or cyber currency.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.