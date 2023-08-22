Phone scam impersonates Sioux Falls police officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, numerous scam calls have been made in recent days where the caller impersonates an officer.

The SFPD says that in these calls, the scammer threatens to arrest people for warrants, missing jury duty or unpaid fines. This is how scammers convince people to send money, gift cards or cyber currency.

SFPD urges the public to verify that these types of calls are legitimate by calling the police department to speak with the officer that is claiming to be making the call or to make sure the information is correct.

Law enforcement does not accept any payment through gift cards or cyber currency.

Scams happen all the time and some seem very innocent at first. This is a message a scammer left for someone. Scammers impersonate police and threaten to arrest people unless paid money or gift cards. Verify information through another source before giving away your money. /713 pic.twitter.com/6ekV7mPasy — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) August 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.