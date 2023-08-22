Schafer & Smith a dynamic duo for Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is no better duo than Tate Schafer to Jack Smith in HS football this year.

They light up the scoreboard on a regular basis and even connected for 21 completions in one game last year. That’s a state record!

And it’s that chemistry they’ve developed over the years that makes them even more dangerous.

Tate Schafer, Lincoln Senior QB says, “Like in the back of your head when a play breaks down you kind of like, after playing so long together you kind of feel out for each other and you know where each other are going to be.”

Jack Smith, Lincoln Senior WR says, “We’re really good friends, I feel like that helps and we have a lot of trust in each other so that helps too.”

High school football is fun, and especially for these two friends who have started since they were sophomores. And the coaches trust them enough to even give them input on the plays that are called.

Tate says, “I think for us it’s huge for both of us going into this year since we’ve already played 2 years. It’s not like we have to worry about anything, we’ve seen everything that we’re going to see.”

So they are experienced. And they also appreciate what the other brings to the field.

Jack says, “His ability to get out of the pocket and throw on the run and also throw under pressure. He’s really smart, he knows what he’s doing and that’s a big part of it.”

Tate says, “I think he can just do everything really well. Not many people in high school can do everything and I think he does literally everything.”

We are in for a treat this fall. And Schaefer and Smith, they’ve enjoyed every play they’ve shared on the gridiron.

Tate says, “It’s been really fun, special. I’ve got to thank him for everything he has done. I’m just very thankful for him.”

