Sioux Falls City FC joins professional league

The club has been empowering women through soccer and making an impact in the community.
The club has been empowering women through soccer and making an impact in the community.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City FC is one of five clubs that has signed a letter of intent to join the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s new professional tier.

The jump to a professional league will allow Sioux Falls players to receive monetary compensation.

Other clubs that are the first to be joining WPSL PRO include Oklahoma City FC, SouthStar FC, Austin Rise FC, and The Town FC.

In 2022, Sioux Falls City FC became the first elite soccer club in South Dakota. SFCFC joined the Women’s Premier Soccer League and played at the pre-professional level for two seasons.

The WPSL was established in 1998, and is the longest active women’s soccer league in the United States and the largest women’s league in the world with a membership of 130 teams.

In February, WPSL announced that it would be launching WPSL PRO, a professional Division III women’s soccer league in the U.S. The league is planned to kick off in 2025.

