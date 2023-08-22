Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books of the month
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries visited Dakota News Now to share some popular books to check out this month.
Here are the books Harris highlighted for August:
• “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano: a tale
• “The Housekeepers” by Alex Hay
• “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
• “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.