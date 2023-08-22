Siouxland Libraries highlights popular books of the month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries visited Dakota News Now to share some popular books to check out this month.

Here are the books Harris highlighted for August:

• “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano: a tale

• “The Housekeepers” by Alex Hay

• “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware

• “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

