‘T. rexes’ race to photo finish at Washington state track

Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race...
Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.

Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.

The actual T. rex roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago in the journal Science estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived. Hollywood movies such as the “Jurassic Park” franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.

Cameron Corbin (43) takes a spill near the finish line while racing in the first set of heats...
Cameron Corbin (43) takes a spill near the finish line while racing in the first set of heats during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

