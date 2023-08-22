Working to convert green space into a community park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cathedral Historic District held an end-of-summer bash in the green space located on 9th and Grange Monday night, but community members have been working to develop bigger plans for the space.

”The tremendous impact that open space has on individual well-being is just fantastic,” Sarah Hansen said, a Save Lincoln Park committee member.

“We have the dog, Ernest, and our yard is kind of small like a lot of yards in the neighborhood. This is just a great place to come out here and throw the ball for him when he needs to burn off some energy,” Pat Carney said, a Cathedral Historic District resident.

It was a fun-filled event with live music, food trucks, and fellowship. Community members are also united on their drive to develop the space.

”I drive by it every day and I’ve always wished could we have some kind of park or something there that would bring the community together,” Karen Soli said, a Cathedral Historic District resident.

However there is a concern, instead they could lose the space entirely.

”Just over a year ago, some of our neighbors had begun to hear that there was a plan to move 17 homes onto this green space,” Hansen said.

That’s why the Save Lincoln Park Committee was formed.

“There are no real parks just in this perimeter here you have to go quite a ways up to terrace park,” Soli said.

Nearly 50% of the neighborhood lives in apartment buildings-- and most are not within walking distance of any park.

“The city goal of having every home within half a mile of the park, we’re outside of that zone where our home is,” Hansen said.

The former Lincoln Elementary School used to sit on the land, so it’s owned by the Sioux Falls School District.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert was at Monday’s gathering and hopes to help the residents get a park.

“It’s simply a matter of two governments working out a land transfer. That could be a purchase that could be a donation that could be a land swap. We have a lot of options when were two governmental entities. So I think we can get it done, if it requires money we can figure it out,”

For now, it’s a waiting game, but the community has really bonded with the save lincoln park initiative.

“We have all these people now saying yes, let’s do this. How can we make this more of a community,” Soli said.

“It’s great we have something to rally behind and just come together over,” Carney said.

