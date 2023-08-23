Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program

Student loans
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration has officially launched its new student loan repayment program.

The plan, called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE, aims to significantly lower payments and reduce overall loan costs for millions of people.

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.

It will also forgive remaining balances after a certain number of years.

The administration is encouraging borrowers to apply for the plan as soon as possible.

That way, the account changes will have time to take effect before the current yearslong payment pause ends this October.

SAVE will be fully implemented in the summer of 2024.

The plan follows a Supreme Court strike down of President Joe Biden’s previous student loan forgiveness program in late June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau...
UPDATE: Flandreau Public School evacuated for bomb threat
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
UPDATE: Police say structure fire might be ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani says he is going to Georgia on Wednesday to turn himself in. (Credit: CNN...
Rudy Giuliani: 'I'm going to Georgia'
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say