California student from South Dakota describes Hilary experience

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nathanael Vander Dussen is working to earn a degree from The Master’s University in Santa Clarita and described his experience during Hurricane Hilary to Dakota News Now.

Although Vander Dussen doesn’t live near the beach, he said the storm caused a lot of flooding and he saw a lot of accidents due to the rain.

“I guess it was pretty steady rain. The only main part that was a problem was the infrastructure is just not built for it, and so, the water had really nowhere to go. There was flooding across the roads and you couldn’t really drive,” said Vander Dussen.

Hurricane Hilary is California’s first tropical storm since 1997, and it’s the first ever recorded in Nevada.

