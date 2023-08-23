Avera Medical Minute
CO2 pipeline debate offers landowners additional information

By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Landowners from across the state arrived in Brookings Tuesday night for an opportunity to hear more about landowner rights and CO2 pipelines.

A meeting room at the Dacotah Bank Center was filled with an audience ready to hear the debate. Questions were asked solely by moderator and attorney Sara Frankenstein. The crowd was asked not to interject or ask questions, but applause was allowed.

The answers and rebuttals came from proponent Elizabeth Burns-Thompson of Navigator Pipeline and opponent Republican SD House of Representative Jon Hansen.

Navigator’s Burns-Thompson spoke in favor of the pipelines, pointing to the claims of financial benefits and more stability for ethanol plants.

Hansen highlighted safety issues and what he believes to be a lack of information due to the withholding of models that depict what a breach in the pipeline could look like.

“We have a plentiful of good actors that sit in this room. The unfortunate part of the world that we live in today is that there are individuals with ill intent out there. And we do necessarily have to protect certain information. The dispersion models, I believe, also as part of that commentary that we were having at the PUC was a conversation about emergency response plans as well,” said Burns-Thompson.

Hansen highlighted safety and property rights issues. He also has concerns about what he believes to be a lack of information due to the withholding of models depicting what a breach in the pipeline could look like.

“The biggest threat to freedom and safety of these property owners is not bad actors. It’s carbon sequestration pipeline companies that want to take their land without consent and put a dangerous pipeline in their ground,” said Hansen.

Burns-Thompson brought words of reassurance regarding pipeline safety. “The transportation of CO2 is not new in this country and not just transportation of CO2, but transportation of CO2 as a pressurized hazardous liquid,” said Burns-Thompson.

Hansen notes one of the states he believes applying pressure for CO2 pipelines wants them located elsewhere.

“What California is doing with these pipelines; there’s a moratorium in place. So in South Dakota here, we’re bending to the market regulators in California, and they themselves won’t even subject themselves to the risk of these pipelines. That’s absurd,” said Hansen.

The debate was facilitated by a newly formed organization, Sioux River Republican Women. Directors say their goal is to inform, not influence.

