Crews respond to vehicle fire in cornfield north of Sioux Falls

The vehicle on fire in a cornfield was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls. The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
The vehicle on fire in a cornfield was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls. The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement responded to a vehicle fire north of Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of N. Kiwanis Ave. and W. 70th St.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls.

The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The crash and recovered stolen vehicle are being investigated by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls Rescue responded to the scene.

