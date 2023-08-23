Crews respond to vehicle fire in cornfield north of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement responded to a vehicle fire north of Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of N. Kiwanis Ave. and W. 70th St.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls.

The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The crash and recovered stolen vehicle are being investigated by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls Rescue responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.