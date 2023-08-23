Dangerous Heat and Humidity Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have First Alert Weather Days declared for most of the region through Thursday. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 7 p.m. Thursday for southeastern parts of the region. We’ll have another Heat Advisory today for northern and central South Dakota from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will be around 110° to 115° across parts of the region during this time. Make sure to take proper precautions for the heat this week and try to limit outdoor activity if possible! Also make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping an eye on your pets!

Some cooler air will slowly begin to work its way into the area by the end of the week. By Thursday, we’ll start to see some “cooler” weather roll in with highs falling into the low to mid 90s. Friday is looking a lot nicer with high temperatures dropping into the mid 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this week and will be staying dry.

By the weekend, some not-as-hot temperatures will be in place. Upper 70s and low 80s will be around for Saturday with upper 80s returning Sunday. Next week, we’ll see high temperatures creep back into the low 90s and we should be staying dry.

