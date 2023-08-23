South Dakota Department of Education launches statewide literacy effort

PIERE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Education is starting an initiative to foster strong readers across the state.

“The ability to read is foundational to all learning. Up until about 3rd grade, students are learning to read; after that, they are reading to learn,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “Therefore, it’s critical that our students have strong reading skills early in their educational careers.”

According to the DOE, reading proficiency rates in the state have not changed much in the last several years.

The effort is based on research called the Science of Reading and emphasizes phonics, which teaches reading by correlating sounds with letters.

Participating schools will receive support such as technical guidance, documents, and free professional learning opportunities for staff.

“All worthwhile things require hard work, and improvement will only come after a lot of hard work by South Dakota educators and those they serve. Knowing them as I do, I am confident that both are up to the task,” said Graves.

The Sisseton School District and Tea Area School District have already started implementing some components and are experiencing success.

