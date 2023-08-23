FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this month, the FDA approved the first oral medication indicated to treat postpartum depression in adults.

Postpartum depression is a major depressive episode that typically occurs after childbirth but can also begin during the later stages of pregnancy.

Until now, treatment was only available as an IV injection given by a health care provider in certain health care facilities.

Care providers are welcoming this medication as it has benefits over alternative solutions.

“It sounds like some women are getting benefits three days after starting to take this oral medication and that there are significant change by day 14, which is so very different,” said Susan Wicks, behavior health therapist at Sanford. “The medication treatments we have right now — the SSRIs — sometimes will take four to six weeks before women get any results at all, and when you’re a new mom and you’re exhausted and feeling miserable, four to six weeks can seem like forever.”

As with other forms of depression, postpartum symptoms include cognitive impairment, feelings of sadness or inadequacy, loss of energy or suicidal ideation.

