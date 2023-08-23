Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this month, the FDA approved the first oral medication indicated to treat postpartum depression in adults.

Postpartum depression is a major depressive episode that typically occurs after childbirth but can also begin during the later stages of pregnancy.

Until now, treatment was only available as an IV injection given by a health care provider in certain health care facilities.

Care providers are welcoming this medication as it has benefits over alternative solutions.

“It sounds like some women are getting benefits three days after starting to take this oral medication and that there are significant change by day 14, which is so very different,” said Susan Wicks, behavior health therapist at Sanford. “The medication treatments we have right now — the SSRIs — sometimes will take four to six weeks before women get any results at all, and when you’re a new mom and you’re exhausted and feeling miserable, four to six weeks can seem like forever.”

As with other forms of depression, postpartum symptoms include cognitive impairment, feelings of sadness or inadequacy, loss of energy or suicidal ideation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau...
UPDATE: Flandreau Public School evacuated for bomb threat
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Electric fire started in Vermillion Walmart
Fire found in meat cooler at Vermillion Walmart

Latest News

FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression
FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression
Sanford dietitian Tiffany Krogstad joined Dakota News Now to talk about breakfast food options...
Starting your day off right: Back-to-school breakfast ideas
Starting your day off right: Back-to-school breakfast ideas
Starting your day off right: Back-to-school breakfast ideas
Wade Keller
Someone You Should Know: 24 years of service and smiles