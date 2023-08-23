Former Sioux Falls firefighter discusses fight against ALS & support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls community and first responders are coming together to support a former firefighter in his fight against ALS.

Brook Van Gundy has served as a firefighter for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue for almost 20 years.

However, that came to a halt after Brook discovered some shocking news at age 45.

“About a month, a month, and a half ago I ended up retiring because of the ALS diagnosis. I started noticing things about six months ago, which is when I started getting weaker and notice some different muscle twitching things, and things that just were not right,” said Brook Van Gundy, former Sioux Falls firefighter.

He shared how this affected his daily life.

“Everything got 10 times harder, like going into the gym and doing normal things that I used to be able to do all day are tough.”

Having to give up many parts of his normally active lifestyle.

“It is hard you have been doing something that long and you form bonds with everybody on the fire department, and even other stuff just doing construction or working out with people and doing different things like that, it’s tough when it all just comes to a halt,” said Van Gundy.

The shock of Brook’s diagnosis was felt across the community, especially those that worked closely with him.

“Some news hits harder than others and this was a hard one just because I started with him nineteen years ago, and he always took really good care of himself, and I cannot even describe what it feels like when you first get the news,” said Rocky Foster, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue captain.

With plans for a group of firefighters to participate in this years ‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ and support through other events.

Foster says it is a testament to the department and the impact Brook has.

“Firefighters, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, we are a family, we really do look out for each other, we take care of each other, not only current members, but retired members, retired members family. When we know that there is a need, we do what we can to help,” said Foster.

As for Brook, he says he is maintaining a positive attitude and plans to stay as active as he can.

“Now it’s trying to keep my body healthy and my muscles as strong as I can until something comes out that helps,” said Van Gundy.

Brook encourages everyone to take part in the ‘Walk to Defeat ALS Sioux Falls’ on September 23rd.

Attached are some links to help support Brook and his fight against ALS.

