Freeman Academy: 120 years & looking toward the future

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Southwest of Sioux Falls, a private school that has existed since 1901 is celebrating its 120th anniversary.

Part of that celebration involves an effort to make sure the school continues to thrive for years to come.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us to Freeman to meet the people behind the Cultivate 120 program.

Officials say they are confident they will meet their goal when all is said and done.

