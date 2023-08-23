Jackley announces arrest in Grant County homicide

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Wednesday that one person has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened Sunday night in Grant County.

Joseph Bendel, 33, is being held in connection with the death of 34-year-old Douglas Lindberg, Jr.

Bendel was arrested for Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and multiple outstanding warrants.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday evening to an assault in progress at a rural Grant County residence.

Officials report that Lindberg, Jr. was found injured at the scene and was taken to an area hospital where he died early Monday.

Bendel was arrested Monday. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond at the Grant County Detention Center and is presumed innocent of these charges under our U.S. Constitution.

“We appreciate the work and cooperation of local law enforcement in apprehending this suspect,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and DCI will continue their due diligence in conducting this further investigation.”

