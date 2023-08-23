Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Leanne Williamson likes the competitive spirit at USD Volleyball practice to replace key losses

Coyotes have made NCAA Tournament 4 of the last 5 seasons
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was Media Day for the USD Volleyball team. Leanne Williamson’s program has reached the point where we expect them to be in contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament every year.

They have had so many star players over the years and when they graduate you wonder how they can possibly fill those shoes. Like Elizabeth Juhnke who had over 2,000 career kills.

But that’s exactly what good teams do. And they are competing hard in practice to fill those big shoes.

USD Volleyball Coach Leanne Williamson says, “We’ve seen the competitiveness in our gym just constantly take that next step daily, each week. And that’s something that’s going to help us as the season progresses as we go into not only pre-season but conference play and hopefully post season stuff.”

The Coyotes have won 3 straight Summit League titles and a spot in the NCAA Tournament and 4 times in 5 seasons where they lost in 5 sets to #23 Houston last year.

Williamson has a 192-80 career record and 115-30 in Summit League play. The Coyotes went 31-3 in 2019 and went unbeaten in league play. This is Leanne’s 10th season at the helm in Vermillion.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Driver charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer
UPDATE: Police say structure fire might be ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Women's professional soccer will start in Sioux Falls in 2025
There will be Women’s Professional Soccer in Sioux Falls starting in 2025
Whitefield's 3 RBI's lead Birds to 6-5 and 14th win in last 16 games
Canaries keep hot streak going behind newcomer Whitefield with 6-5 win at Winnipeg
NCAA President talks about NIL while at Augustana on Tuesday
NCAA President talked about Name, Image and Likeness while in Sioux Falls
Women's professional soccer will start in Sioux Falls in 2025
Women's Professional Soccer is coming to Sioux Falls in 2025