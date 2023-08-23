Leanne Williamson likes the competitive spirit at USD Volleyball practice to replace key losses

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was Media Day for the USD Volleyball team. Leanne Williamson’s program has reached the point where we expect them to be in contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament every year.

They have had so many star players over the years and when they graduate you wonder how they can possibly fill those shoes. Like Elizabeth Juhnke who had over 2,000 career kills.

But that’s exactly what good teams do. And they are competing hard in practice to fill those big shoes.

USD Volleyball Coach Leanne Williamson says, “We’ve seen the competitiveness in our gym just constantly take that next step daily, each week. And that’s something that’s going to help us as the season progresses as we go into not only pre-season but conference play and hopefully post season stuff.”

The Coyotes have won 3 straight Summit League titles and a spot in the NCAA Tournament and 4 times in 5 seasons where they lost in 5 sets to #23 Houston last year.

Williamson has a 192-80 career record and 115-30 in Summit League play. The Coyotes went 31-3 in 2019 and went unbeaten in league play. This is Leanne’s 10th season at the helm in Vermillion.

