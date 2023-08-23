NCAA President talked about Name, Image and Likeness while in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At a panel discussion in Sioux Falls earlier today, NCAA President Charlie Baker said that changes could be coming to Name, Image and Likeness deals.

The panel included student-athletes and university administration from all three NCAA Divisions.

Those athletes in particular say that the current NIL framework is unfair to them, as they lack the recognition and information that more well-known college athletes have. And they’re looking for reform from the NCAA and Congress to try and balance out the playing field.

NCAA President Charlie Baker says, “Because no one knew really how it was going to work, or what it was going to look like when it got started, people hesitated to chase down this idea that we needed a big framework in place. Now that people have had a chance to see what it looks like, and what it isn’t, which is accountable or transparent. It’s not very student-athlete friendly either, unless you’re at the very top of the student-athlete continuum.”

Baker says it will take an act from Congress to make sure every state is following any new NIL rules. That way, student-athletes like here in South Dakota will have to follow the same guidelines as athletes in other states.

