New crosswalks installed near Fred Assam Elementary in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many students are back in school this week, including Fred Assam Elementary School.

Students, parents and staff are now able to utilize new crosswalks along Six Mile Road.

Many parents advocated for and worked with the City of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County to get them installed.

“Locations like this where we identify a lot of people are trying to cross an intersection — especially like at a school — putting in measures like this gets over 90% of traffic to stop and yield for pedestrians,” said Heath Hoftiezer, traffic operations engineer for the City of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is urging drivers to be extra cautious as many students begin to walk to school.

Citations for driving up to five miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone begin at $120.

