One Sioux Falls: Mobile app for utilities available & community soccer game coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders on Wednesday discussed a new mobile app for paying utility bills and receiving alerts, an upgraded city utility website, and an upcoming community soccer game.

“One of our goals at the City of Sioux Falls is to make our utility bills the easiest to pay — both in cost and convenience,” said Matt Nelson, Public Parking and Utility Billing Manager. “These new features make it easier for our customers to view, track, and pay bills, and, by having a low fixed rate on our utility services, we put the power in our customers’ hands to conserve water and save money on their monthly bills.”

The new software is called OneMeter.

Security upgrades come along with the new program. All the same functionality of the webpage is now available on a mobile app.

Leak notifications on water usage will soon be available, allowing users to monitor and conserve water. The updates will allow users to see spikes in usage and continuous usage.

All customers who want to use the software need to create an account when using OneMeter for the first time.

To create an account, customers will need their account number, which is 17 digits and begins with a 5. This can be found on a monthly statement. Customers include those who receive water, wastewater, and/or electricity services from the City of Sioux Falls.

On the website, siouxfalls.org/utilities, follow the instructions under “How to Register.” To use the mobile app, search for “MyMeter” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, select “Sioux Falls Utilities,” then “Register Account.” Follow the steps to complete your account registration.

Building bridges using soccer

A communitywide soccer game is slated for Thursday to build community, have fun, and possibly recruit for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“Soccer is a language of the world,” said Lt. Andrew Siebenborn.

Skill levels will “cover the gamut,” according to Lt. Siebenborn.

The games will take place on Aug. 24 at Yankton Trails Park at 6 p.m. on fields 12A and 12B.

There will be a team from the Sioux Falls Police Department and a team from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

