Pheasants Forever launches new initiative to expand outdoor access in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - In an effort to enhance public outdoor access and support long-term land conservation, Pheasants Forever has unveiled a new program targeting 10,000 acres of land in South Dakota annually.

The new Public Access to Habitat (PATH) initiative aims to complement the current South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Walk-In Area program, which pays landowners about $1.50 to $2 per acre to enroll in the GF&P program, opening those acres to the public.

The PATH program offers landowners up to an additional $25 per acre sign-up bonus ($4,000 for a quarter section), ensuring 10 years of quality habitat and public access on their private lands. Biologists will work with landowners to ensure enrolled acres are productive for wildlife.

A Pheasants Forever official said the program will help retain South Dakota’s status as the top state for pheasants.

“PATH has all the ingredients to be a major success for landowners, wildlife, hunters and rural communities in The Pheasant Capital,” said Matt Gottlob, Pheasants Forever’s state coordinator in South Dakota, in a written statement. “We view Public Access to Habitat as a win-win for landowners and hunters alike and designed it to be scalable for years to come.”

Starting Sept. 1, local landowners will have the chance to enroll in the program.

Sponsors onX Hunt (a hunting GPS service) and South Dakota Tourism funded the initiative’s first year with a $250,000 grant.

Ben Brettingen with onX Hunt said in a written statement, “We’re proud to support Pheasants Forever and their mission of habitat conservation and access – helping expand hunting opportunity for the future and preserving sporting traditions for years to come.”

PATH guidelines

Landowners receive a base rate of $25 per acre for maintaining high-quality, undisturbed habitats.

Habitats, including shelterbelts, wetlands, conservation easements, and existing grass, should remain untouched annually, except for necessary management tasks (like emergency grazing for livestock)

The minimum contract length for PATH is 10 years.

All participants in PATH must also be enrolled in the GFP Walk-In Area contract.

For more information, talk to a local farm bill biologist, South Dakota private lands biologist, or local conservation officer.

This article was produced by South Dakota Searchlight, which provides free news and commentary on critical issues facing the state at SouthDakotaSearchlight.Com.

