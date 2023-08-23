“From the pipeline to our home... it’s 600 feet”: Summit permit hearings continue as Iowa landowners talk safety concerns

FORT DODGE (KTIV) - Testimony continued in Fort Dodge for Summit Carbon Solutions as the carbon capture pipeline company vies for permits in Iowa.

Landowners opposing the project are the first to testify in front of the Iowa Utilities Board. A Kossuth County landowner, who has several parcels of land that the pipeline is mapped to pass through, says it would come a little too close to his home.

“From the pipeline to our home, I wheeled it off with my, I forgot to mention that my wife and I are real estate agents, it’s 600 feet,” said David Wildin. “And from there going northwest to my neighbor’s home is about 1,000 feet.”

Iowa’s Renewable Fuels Association says Summit is different from other major companies looking at Iowa agriculture.

“I think we’re dealing with quality companies here who have a footprint in Iowa,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. “That to me is something that’s very overlooked by some of the people who have concerns here, but you’re not dealing with some entity that’s headquartered somewhere else and has no other interests in the state of Iowa. All of these projects are partnering with Iowa-based companies, Iowa owners, Iowa farmers, they’re going these are going to be our neighbors.”

Testimony will continue tomorrow in Fort Dodge and is expected to last several weeks. Summit will present its case for its project following the landowner’s testimony. Each day’s proceedings can be streamed live online.

The hearings will also determine if eminent domain can be used by Summit to acquire the private land needed for its project from those who don’t sign voluntary easements. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig spoke to our Al Joens this morning and touched on the carbon-capture pipelines, and whether eminent domain should be used for the projects.

“Carbon capture, carbon sequestration, lowering the carbon intensity of ethanol, biodiesel, anything that we are doing in ag is a good thing and there is value in that from an economic standpoint. But, what we are talking about here is really that eminent domain, land use piece of this,” said Naig. “That’s the balancing act, right? You’ve got something that can be very good for ethanol, but at its core you’re talking about private property rights and land use and we should pay great attention to that. Eminent domain use should be rare, it should be used in cases where there is significant voluntary agreements in place and I think that applies here as well.”>

