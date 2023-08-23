Primrose plays ‘office pong’ to raise funds ahead of Alzheimer’s Walk

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The employees of Primrose Retirement Communities took a break from work on Wednesday to play some pong while raising funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

The rules are simple: staff purchase a set of pong balls, toss them off the second-floor balcony and win a prize if they make it into a cup.

The fun, non-alcoholic take on the traditional beer pong game has been held annually at Primrose headquarters for over a decade.

“Just making it challenging means that we had this second balcony, and we could throw things off of it. Who doesn’t want to throw things off second balconies to see if they can hit a cup?” said Primrose Executive VP of Accounting Scott Noeldner, who also serves as the chair of the Aberdeen Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Each year, the company event raises thousands of dollars to contribute to the walk. For some staff at Primrose, like President BJ Schaefbauer, the cause hits close to home.

“So, my dad has Alzheimer’s. He recognizes me. I think that I’m familiar to him, but he doesn’t know my name and doesn’t know the connection necessarily. So, that’s really hard. He lives in our Primrose cottages right now here in Aberdeen. When it hits you personally like that, it really makes you think about what’s going on, is there a cure? What can we do to help? What can we do to promote awareness?” said Schaefbauer.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 18,000 South Dakotans live with Alzheimer’s disease. Schaefbauer says having a loved one with the disease can be challenging, so helping spread awareness is key.

“As a son of somebody that has Alzheimer’s, it’s really made me want to make other people aware of what goes on with that disease. It can hit just about anybody,” said Schaefbauer.

Aberdeen’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be moved from Wylie Park to Anderson Park this year. Organizers hope the move to a more central location will increase visibility.

”If you go to other communities in this state, the Alzheimer’s Walk has had a bigger presence. We’re wanting to use our Primrose name here in Aberdeen to make that a bigger part of Aberdeen and get more exposure for the Alzheimer’s Walk,” said Noeldner.

The Aberdeen Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on September 24th.

