Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Scary landing as jet’s wheel collapses on touchdown in California during Tropical Storm Hilary

The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. (KING, ABHINAV AMINENI, FLIGHTRADAR24.COM, ORA
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight to Southern California were shaken but unhurt when the plane’s landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down during Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

A passenger returning home on the flight from Seattle recorded a video of bright white sparks flying over a rainy runway as the engine appeared to scrape across the ground.

“I was panicking,” Abhinav Amineni, an Orange County high school student who shot the video, told KABC-TV. “When I first saw the sparks I thought the plane was going to catch on fire.”

Alaska said the jet was unable to taxi to the gate and parked on a taxiway, where everyone exited and took busses to the terminal. Photos showed the left engine resting on the ground.

A brief description of the incident on a Federal Aviation Administration website stated that the aircraft’s left main gear collapsed. The entry listed no injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board was collecting information about the event but did not immediately launch an investigation, spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick said in an email Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Driver charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
UPDATE: Police say structure fire might be ‘suspicious’

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the letters SOS etched in the sand during the...
US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days on island in the Bahamas
Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina...
Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples
The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport...
Alaska Airlines flight makes rough landing
Officials say 86-year-old Napoleon Gonzalez assumed the identity of his brother in 1965, a...
Man, 86, accused of assuming dead brother’s identity in 1965 convicted of several charges