Someone You Should Know: 24 years of service and smiles

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - Wade Keller doesn’t stay in one place for long. He’s constantly on the move, straightening and restocking shelves.

“So it’s closer for customers,” said Wade.

Bagging groceries and carrying them out for customers.

“Have a good day,” said Wade.

Wade knows most of the people who shop here by name. Those people are his favorite part of this job.

“I would say the people. Helping out the people,” said Wade.

He’s been helping people at Payless Foods since he graduated from Mobridge High School.

“Class of 1999,” said Wade.

On this day, his 44th birthday, he’s celebrating by doing what he loves most: working at the grocery store.

“I work every Monday through Friday,” said Wade.

Seeing people he knows, like Laura Aberle and her daughter Kenli.

“I’ve known his smiley face always,” said Laura.

And meeting new people.

“We get a lot of tourism during the summer, so there’s some that come in that I don’t know. But those people are nice, too,” said Wade.

Wade’s philosophy: if you’re nice to customers, they’ll be nice to you.

“Do you want help carrying these out?” said Wade.

Customers say Wade’s smile and positive attitude are contagious.

“Wade is always that guy who is going to tell you hi and always the person you want to take time to say hi to, too,” said Laura.

“He’s always friendly and willing to help,” said Charlene Perman.

“He’s pretty nice,” said Kenli.

Wade says it’s pretty nice to be here. He’s pretty sure he’s found his place in this world.

“I think this is where I belong,” said Wade.

The customers who shop at Payless would definitely agree.

When he’s not working, you’ll often find him at the Mobridge Aquatic Center. He’s also a big fan of Mobridge-Pollock High School athletics.

