Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Someone You Should Know: 24 years of service and smiles

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - Wade Keller doesn’t stay in one place for long. He’s constantly on the move, straightening and restocking shelves.

“So it’s closer for customers,” said Wade.

Bagging groceries and carrying them out for customers.

“Have a good day,” said Wade.

Wade knows most of the people who shop here by name. Those people are his favorite part of this job.

“I would say the people. Helping out the people,” said Wade.

He’s been helping people at Payless Foods since he graduated from Mobridge High School.

“Class of 1999,” said Wade.

On this day, his 44th birthday, he’s celebrating by doing what he loves most: working at the grocery store.

“I work every Monday through Friday,” said Wade.

Seeing people he knows, like Laura Aberle and her daughter Kenli.

“I’ve known his smiley face always,” said Laura.

And meeting new people.

“We get a lot of tourism during the summer, so there’s some that come in that I don’t know. But those people are nice, too,” said Wade.

Wade’s philosophy: if you’re nice to customers, they’ll be nice to you.

“Do you want help carrying these out?” said Wade.

Customers say Wade’s smile and positive attitude are contagious.

“Wade is always that guy who is going to tell you hi and always the person you want to take time to say hi to, too,” said Laura.

“He’s always friendly and willing to help,” said Charlene Perman.

“He’s pretty nice,” said Kenli.

Wade says it’s pretty nice to be here. He’s pretty sure he’s found his place in this world.

“I think this is where I belong,” said Wade.

The customers who shop at Payless would definitely agree.

When he’s not working, you’ll often find him at the Mobridge Aquatic Center. He’s also a big fan of Mobridge-Pollock High School athletics.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau...
UPDATE: Flandreau Public School evacuated for bomb threat
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Electric fire started in Vermillion Walmart
Fire found in meat cooler at Vermillion Walmart

Latest News

FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression
FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression
FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression
Sanford dietitian Tiffany Krogstad joined Dakota News Now to talk about breakfast food options...
Starting your day off right: Back-to-school breakfast ideas
Starting your day off right: Back-to-school breakfast ideas
Starting your day off right: Back-to-school breakfast ideas
Dakota News Now at 5:00