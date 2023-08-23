There will be Women’s Professional Soccer in Sioux Falls starting in 2025

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Some exciting news for area soccer fans and more importantly young girls who have visions of playing at the highest level in their sport.

For the past 2 summers the Sioux Falls City FC in the Women’s Premier Soccer League has been a big hit. In fact they had 1,200 fans at the last home game.

Considering that it was basically a college summer league, that is amazing support. So when the owners of the Sioux Falls team got involved in discussions about a new professional league, they felt it was a no brainer.

Right now there’s only 1 women’s professional league in the entire country with 12 teams. So far there are 5 teams that will create a pro team in the WPSL PRO League.

The summer college team will still exist for area players, but in 2025 there will be professional soccer in Sioux Falls.

Emily Thomas, SF City FC Owner says, “Now we have our little girls who are coming up in Dakota Alliance and Tea and all over the state seeing that oh my gosh, this is happening in our state. And I can do this, it’s here. And they’re seeing players that maybe they looked up to have this opportunity with both of our teams. And the opportunity to be a professional player in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That’s pretty cool.”

The new league will consist of at least 5 teams in Sioux Falls, Texas, Oklahoma and the Bay Area. They are hoping that total double by the time the league begins play in 2025.

Emily and her husband Eric felt like the time was right to go for this. Based on the support they have already seen, this should be an exciting addition to the local sports scene.

