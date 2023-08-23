Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

There will be Women’s Professional Soccer in Sioux Falls starting in 2025

Sioux Falls City FC will be part of 2nd professional league for women in the United States
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Some exciting news for area soccer fans and more importantly young girls who have visions of playing at the highest level in their sport.

For the past 2 summers the Sioux Falls City FC in the Women’s Premier Soccer League has been a big hit. In fact they had 1,200 fans at the last home game.

Considering that it was basically a college summer league, that is amazing support. So when the owners of the Sioux Falls team got involved in discussions about a new professional league, they felt it was a no brainer.

Right now there’s only 1 women’s professional league in the entire country with 12 teams. So far there are 5 teams that will create a pro team in the WPSL PRO League.

The summer college team will still exist for area players, but in 2025 there will be professional soccer in Sioux Falls.

Emily Thomas, SF City FC Owner says, “Now we have our little girls who are coming up in Dakota Alliance and Tea and all over the state seeing that oh my gosh, this is happening in our state. And I can do this, it’s here. And they’re seeing players that maybe they looked up to have this opportunity with both of our teams. And the opportunity to be a professional player in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That’s pretty cool.”

The new league will consist of at least 5 teams in Sioux Falls, Texas, Oklahoma and the Bay Area. They are hoping that total double by the time the league begins play in 2025.

Emily and her husband Eric felt like the time was right to go for this. Based on the support they have already seen, this should be an exciting addition to the local sports scene.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Driver charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer
UPDATE: Police say structure fire might be ‘suspicious’

Latest News

USD's Leanne Williamson likes what she sees in volleyball practice
Leanne Williamson likes the competitive spirit at USD Volleyball practice to replace key losses
Whitefield's 3 RBI's lead Birds to 6-5 and 14th win in last 16 games
Canaries keep hot streak going behind newcomer Whitefield with 6-5 win at Winnipeg
NCAA President talks about NIL while at Augustana on Tuesday
NCAA President talked about Name, Image and Likeness while in Sioux Falls
Women's professional soccer will start in Sioux Falls in 2025
Women's Professional Soccer is coming to Sioux Falls in 2025