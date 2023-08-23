Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Univ. of Iowa gives update on student sports betting investigation

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and...
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the University of Iowa released a statement on the ongoing NCAA investigation into illegal sports gambling.

Gambling is illegal for individuals under the age of 21. It is also a breach of University and NCAA Policies for athletes.

The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games, influenced the outcome of those games, bet on other sports at their school or knowingly provided information to someone engaged in sports betting.

Back in May, Iowa said it identified 26 athletes in various sports that might have also compromised their NCAA eligibility. A multitude of athletes and staff at Iowa and Iowa State have been charged so far in the ongoing investigation. All of the players were charged with Tampering with Records.

You can read the university’s full statement below:

“The University of Iowa and the UI Athletics Department have been working cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) staff to determine the eligibility of student-athletes who were involved in sports wagering. The institution has received the SAR determinations for the 11 individuals who are current student-athletes. Because this information is protected through the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information will only be released once we have received the student’s consent.NCAA guidelines set forth a process for an appeal of the SAR staff’s decision.

The University will support student-athletes choosing to move forward with this process.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
An alert was issued Tuesday on the school district’s website that stated that all Flandreau...
UPDATE: Flandreau Public School evacuated for bomb threat
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Roberts County crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
Only minor injuries in Lincoln County train, vehicle crash
UPDATE: Police say structure fire might be ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Women's professional soccer will start in Sioux Falls in 2025
There will be Women’s Professional Soccer in Sioux Falls starting in 2025
USD's Leanne Williamson likes what she sees in volleyball practice
Leanne Williamson likes the competitive spirit at USD Volleyball practice to replace key losses
Whitefield's 3 RBI's lead Birds to 6-5 and 14th win in last 16 games
Canaries keep hot streak going behind newcomer Whitefield with 6-5 win at Winnipeg
NCAA President talks about NIL while at Augustana on Tuesday
NCAA President talked about Name, Image and Likeness while in Sioux Falls
Women's professional soccer will start in Sioux Falls in 2025
Women's Professional Soccer is coming to Sioux Falls in 2025