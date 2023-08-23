Wellness Wednesday: Sioux Falls Food Co-op

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Food Co-op is a local grocery store with a big community impact.

“We help build the local economy with every single dollar that we bring into the store — even if it isn’t with local spending,” said general manager Patrick Sayler. “We are a local organization. When you spend a dollar here at the co-op, all of that money stays locally. It goes into a local bank account, and whatever profits we do make off of it go right back into the Sioux Falls community or go into improving our beautiful store. On average, around 20 percent of our products are local. Every time our co-op grows in sales revenue, so does local sales as well.”

Having over 100 local vendors throughout the store makes for a variety of options.

“We have tons of local produce coming in right now and a lot of other local items in the store — some local honey, dairy, cheeses, meat and all that good stuff. Local beers, local hot sauce,” said Sayler.

With so many options, it is everything you can imagine and more.

You can even become an owner.

“Joining the co-op and becoming a member-owner just has a few additional benefits to it, as well as helps ensure that you keep a local source for food in your community if you do decide to become an owner,” said Sayler.

To become an owner, you can sign up on the store’s website or when you visit the store in person.

If you decide not to take the leap into ownership with the co-op, that’s okay, too.

“Prices are the same for members or nonmembers. You don’t need to be a member to shop here. You can come check us out and grab some lunch from the deli and just see what the store is all about, or if you maybe have just recently learned about a new food sensitivity or food allergy, we do see a lot of folk come in with questions about that, looking for gluten-free products or allergen-friendly products as well, and we are a great resource for that,” Sayler said.

If you’re looking for an alternative to your normal grocery store that also helps out local charities throughout the year, head over to the Sioux Falls Food Co-op for some good local food.

Every Wednesday night from 4 to 7 p.m., the Sioux Falls Food Co-op has a $5 dinner. Tonight’s dinner is potato tacos.

The Sioux Falls Food Co-op is located on 18th and Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls.

